Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 116.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Digital news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,468. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Price Performance
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLD
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.