Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 10.2%

BATS:PAUG opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.