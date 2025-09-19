Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $212,000 in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7,043.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,833 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

