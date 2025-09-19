Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $344,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.
Target Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.