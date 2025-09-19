Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $66,616,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

