Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 1,769,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corteva by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,009 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7,135.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 934,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

