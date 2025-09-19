Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after purchasing an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after purchasing an additional 230,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,835,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

