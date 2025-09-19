Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 845 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

