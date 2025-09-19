Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 351,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

