Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 5,625 Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

