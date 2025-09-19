Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 5,657 iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF $TECB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECB. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECB opened at $60.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.