Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 9,365 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 931,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

