Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 323 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

