Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 495 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

