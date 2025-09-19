Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.42. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

