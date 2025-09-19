Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 3,123 Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 1,024,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $43,019,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $38,163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 292,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after buying an additional 235,363 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.9%

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

