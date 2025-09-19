Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 9,165 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
NCLH stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
