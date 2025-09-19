Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE BJ opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

