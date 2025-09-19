Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Shares in Fabrinet $FN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,430,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 328,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $64,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

NYSE FN opened at $378.78 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $381.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

