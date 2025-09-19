Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Shares in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Up 1.2%

GFF stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

