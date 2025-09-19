Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 2,218 SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SEIC stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

