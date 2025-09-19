Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 2,898 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bread Financial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

