Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $154,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.