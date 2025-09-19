Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $155,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $77.06 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

