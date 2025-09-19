Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $162,000 in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 571,761 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

