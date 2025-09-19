Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $162,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $160.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

