Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $165,000 in AECOM $ACM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AECOM
In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Trading Up 4.9%
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.