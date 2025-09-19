Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $165,000 in AECOM $ACM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:ACM opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.