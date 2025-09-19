Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $170,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. This represents a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,480. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 322,841 shares worth $20,990,025. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

