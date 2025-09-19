Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $197,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BURL opened at $264.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

