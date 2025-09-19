Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $202,000 in Spire Inc. $SR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $73,254,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $69,889,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $30,322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 110.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Spire Trading Up 0.5%

SR opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.