Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $256,000 in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

