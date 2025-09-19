Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $193,000 Investment in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

