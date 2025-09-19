Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

