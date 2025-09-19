Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.