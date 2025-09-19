Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 480,804 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 461,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 631,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

