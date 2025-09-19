Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.08.

UHS stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

