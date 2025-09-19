Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.