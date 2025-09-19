Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 6,444 Mueller Water Products $MWA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after buying an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

MWA stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532.33. This trade represents a 62.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

