Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.