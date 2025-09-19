Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 909,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 297,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,020,739.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $219,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,187.64. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,514. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

