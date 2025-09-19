Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 47.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

FLS stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

