Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6%

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $68,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,783.57. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,211 shares of company stock worth $967,191 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

