Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JHG stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. Wall Street Zen cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

