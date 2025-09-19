Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 5,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 889,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after buying an additional 683,280 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $31,454,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

