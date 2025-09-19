Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

