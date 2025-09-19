Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Airlines by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,604,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 334.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in United Airlines by 1,575.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

