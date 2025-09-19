First International Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

