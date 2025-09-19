Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 575,520 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,665,000 after acquiring an additional 380,976 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

