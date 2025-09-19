Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

