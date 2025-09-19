Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after buying an additional 3,924,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $34,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,739,000 after buying an additional 583,733 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 212.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 797,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,268,000 after buying an additional 541,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

